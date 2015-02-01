Donate Life Texas

Check YES 4 Life!

My name is London Hibbs, Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen 2018, and I’m asking you to Check YES for Life!

By joining the Donate Life Texas donor registry, you give hope to thousands of people awaiting the transplant they need to survive.
Registering to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor records your decision to be a donor. Your generosity can save as many as eight lives through organ donation and bring sight and healing to another 75 or more people through cornea & tissue donation.

It takes only moments to register yet can benefit many others for a lifetime.

Thank you for registering to Donate Life!

London Hibbs
Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen
Proud registered organ, eye, & tissue donor

Spread the word


https://www.donatelifetexas.org/checkyes4life/

Register As A Donor

 
PLEASE PROVIDE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:
or
or


 
Electronic Signature Certification
I understand this online registration remains binding after my death. I do solemnly swear, affirm or certify that I am the applicant described in application, and that the information entered herein is true and correct. By clicking the submit button I affirm that I wish to be a potential organ donor and/or tissue donor upon my death.

Yes, I accept the Electronic Signature Certification.