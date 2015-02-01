Check YES 4 Life!

My name is London Hibbs, Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen 2018, and I’m asking you to Check YES for Life!

By joining the Donate Life Texas donor registry, you give hope to thousands of people awaiting the transplant they need to survive.

Registering to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor records your decision to be a donor. Your generosity can save as many as eight lives through organ donation and bring sight and healing to another 75 or more people through cornea & tissue donation.

It takes only moments to register yet can benefit many others for a lifetime.

Thank you for registering to Donate Life!

London Hibbs

Miss Dallas’ Outstanding Teen

Proud registered organ, eye, & tissue donor